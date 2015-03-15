(Updates with background on mandatory quarantines)
By Brendan O'Brien
March 15 Four Americans who may have been
exposed to the deadly Ebola virus in Sierra Leone have arrived
in the United States and are being observed at the University of
Nebraska Medical Center, the hospital said on Sunday.
The individuals arrived on Saturday and are being housed on
the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus in Omaha, where
medical personnel will monitor them for 21 days for any Ebola
symptoms, hospital spokesman Taylor Wilson said.
"They're not sick and not contagious," Wilson said.
A U.S. healthcare worker who tested positive for Ebola while
in Sierra Leone arrived at the National Institutes of Health in
Maryland on Friday and was in serious condition, the NIH said.
The people under observation in Nebraska are among at least
10 Americans flown to the United States by non-commercial air
transport who may have been exposed to the unidentified Ebola
patient in Sierra Leone or had a similar exposure to the virus
as the patient.
While the virus has killed about 10,000 people in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea, only a handful of cases have been
seen in the United States, Spain and Britain, almost all of them
contracted in West Africa.
A debate in the United States arose last fall on how
mandatory quarantines in a number of states for health workers
returning from Ebola-ravaged West African countries could
potentially discourage potential medical volunteers.
Wilson said he could not provide the genders of any of the
patients in Nebraska or any other details about them.
The other individuals are expected to be monitored at the
NIH or at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, the CDC said.
CDC officials and officials in Maryland and Atlanta were not
immediately available for comment on Sunday.
The CDC had said all the individuals who were being flown
back to the United States were free of symptoms.
On Friday, CDC sent a team to Sierra Leone to investigate
how the healthcare worker had become infected, and determine who
might have been in contact with the worker.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Kevin
Liffey and Eric Walsh)