By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 9 A U.S. healthcare worker who
was being treated for Ebola at a National Institutes of Health
hospital in Maryland has been declared free of the virus and was
released from the hospital on Thursday, according to the U.S.
aid agency Partners In Health.
The health worker, whose name will not be released, was
admitted to the NIH facility on March 13. He contracted Ebola
while working for Partners In Health in Sierra Leone.
According to the group, their colleague was declared
Ebola-free after two consecutive negative tests, and has been
declared no longer contagious and able to return home.
The NIH confirmed the release, saying the patient was no
longer contagious and was discharged in good condition. The NIH
said in a statement that it would provide no additional
information on the healthcare worker.
Sheila Davis, chief of Ebola response for Boston-based
Partners In Health, said the group was "heartened by the news
that our colleague is heading home, free of Ebola, and making
his way toward a full recovery."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC), 16 healthcare workers, including the infected patient,
were flown from Sierra Leone to the United States for care and
monitoring last month. Most were employed by Partners in Health.
CDC spokeswoman Kathy Harben said all the healthcare workers
who were transported to the United States from Sierra Leone have
completed their period of active monitoring. Only the patient
who was treated at the NIH hospital was infected with Ebola.
The virus has killed more than 10,500 people in Sierra
Leone, Liberia and Guinea, but only a handful of cases have been
seen in the United States, Spain and Britain.
