(Adds comments from Sacra's wife, Nebraska Medical Center
doctor, background; changes dateline to add OMAHA, previous
MONROVIA)
By Derick Snyder and Katie Schubert
OMAHA, Nebraska/MONROVIA, Sept 4 A third U.S.
health missionary infected with the deadly Ebola virus in
Liberia left the West African country's capital on Thursday in a
plane headed for the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, the
Christian organization SIM USA said.
Dr. Rick Sacra, a 51-year-old Boston physician, is the
latest worker for SIM USA to be infected with the virus that has
killed more than 1,900 people.
A Reuters cameraman saw Sacra, wearing white protective
clothing, step out of the car that brought him to the tarmac and
walk onto the aircraft.
The plane was expected to arrive in Omaha on Friday morning,
hospital officials and SIM USA said. Sacra will begin receiving
treatment in the hospital's Biocontainment Patient Care Unit,
SIM USA said in a statement.
Sacra is in "reasonably stable shape. He's had a number of
complications of his disease," but apparently was able to get on
the plane under his own power, Dr. Phil Smith, director of the
biocontainment unit, told a news briefing in Omaha.
Smith said Sacra would be given supportive care by a team of
30 to 35 people.
But he said there were no more doses of Mapp
Biopharmaceutical Inc's experimental drug, ZMapp, which was
given to the other two U.S. health missionaries who had
contracted Ebola. Doctors, however, said it was not clear
whether the drug had contributed to their eventual recovery.
SIM USA President Bruce Johnson said Sacra had been
receiving "excellent care" from the group's staff in Liberia but
said the Nebraska facility would provide advanced monitoring
equipment and more treatment options.
Liberian Information Minister Lewis Brown confirmed that the
plane carrying Sacra was identical to the Gulfstream jet that
ferried Nancy Writebol and Dr. Kent Brantly, who contracted the
disease in July while working at SIM USA'S health center in
Liberia, back to the United States.
The Nebraska facility is similar to the one at Emory
University in Atlanta where Writebol and Brantly were treated.
The 10-bed unit is one of four that were commissioned by the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2005. The
other two facilities are in Maryland and Montana.
The Nebraska unit, the largest of the four, is isolated from
the rest of the hospital and has its own ventilation system and
security access, according to the Nebraska Medical Center
website.
Sacra's wife, Debbie, speaking at a news conference at the
University of Massachusetts Medical School, said SIM had sent an
American physician to assist with her husband's treatment and to
begin organizing his evacuation.
"Rick and I have a close and loving marriage and his trips
to Liberia are a part of our lives, but that doesn't make them
easy," she said in a statement on the university's website.
She urged people to find a way "to meet the needs of Liberia
and its neighbors in this time of fear and suffering. As Rick
wrote to his medical colleagues, this epidemic is a wildfire
about to rage out of control."
Sacra volunteered to return to Liberia when Writebol and
Brantly became infected.
Sacra had not been caring for Ebola patients but was
delivering babies, and had been following protocols to prevent
the spread of the disease, the group said. It was not known how
he contracted the virus.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix and Emma Farge in Dakar,
Michele Gershberg in New York and Julie Steenhuysen in
ChicagoWriting by Bate Felix and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by
Dominic Evans and Jonathan Oatis)