Sept 27 The U.S. National Institutes of Health
plans to admit to one of its special observation wards an
American physician exposed to the Ebola virus while volunteering
in Sierra Leone, it said on Saturday.
The patient, who has not been identified, was expected to be
admitted on Sunday to the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda,
Maryland, for observation and to enroll in a clinical study, the
institute said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the patient will be
admitted to the NIH Clinical Center's special clinical studies
unit that is specifically designed to provide high-level
isolation capabilities and is staffed by infectious diseases and
critical care specialists," it said.
The death toll from an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa has
risen to at least 3,091 out of 6,574 probable, suspected and
confirmed cases, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
The outbreak that began in a remote corner of Guinea has
taken hold of much of neighboring Liberia and Sierra Leone,
prompting warnings that tens of thousands of people may die from
the worst outbreak of the disease on record.
The third U.S. patient to be treated in the United States
for Ebola is now free of the virus, doctors at the Nebraska
Medical Center, where the patient was being treated, said in a
news conference earlier this week.
