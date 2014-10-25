Oct 25 Illinois has ordered mandatory 21-day
quarantines for all "high-risk" people who have had direct
contact with Ebola patients while in Liberia, Guinea or Sierra
Leone, the three West African nations most affected by the
outbreak.
The order, to be implemented by local health authorities,
includes all medical personnel who treated patients with the
often-deadly disease in those three countries. Previously such
high-risk individuals were subject to voluntary isolation.
Governor Pat Quinn issued the directive in a statement dated
Friday after New York governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey
governor Chris Christie made the same rule for travelers landing
at New York City-area airports. The rule exceeds federal
guidelines.
Five U.S. airports are designated for passengers returning
from the West African countries, including O'Hare in Chicago,
Illinois, John F. Kennedy in New York, and Newark Liberty in New
Jersey. The others are Hart in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington
Dulles in Virginia.
(Reporting by Frank McGurty in New York; Editing by Louise
Ireland)