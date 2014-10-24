(Repeats to add media slug, no change to text)

NEW YORK Oct 23 The doctor who has been diagnosed with Ebola in New York City arrived at John F. Kennedy International airport on Oct. 17 and went through the ramped-up screening for travelers from the worst-hit West African countries, officials said on Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said the patient, who had worked with Ebola patients in Guinea, "participated in the enhanced screening for all returning travelers from these countries" on his arrival at JFK.

This referred to special screening introduced earlier this month at five major U.S. airports - including JFK - for travelers coming from the three countries in West Africa worst hit by Ebola: Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The doctor "went through multiple layers of screening and did not have a fever or other symptoms of illness," the CDC added in a statement. The CDC did not name the patient, but he was identified by other officials as Dr. Craig Spencer. (Reporting by Frances Kerry)