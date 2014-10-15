CLEVELAND Oct 15 The second Texas nurse to test positive for Ebola attended Kent State University and is related to three employees there, but she did not visit the campus while she was in Ohio this weekend, the university said on Wednesday.

Kent State President Beverly Warren said in a statement the woman stayed with her family at their home in Summit County and did not step foot on the campus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we're asking the patient's family members to remain off campus for the next 21 days and self-monitor per CDC protocol," Dr. Angela DeJulius, Kent State's health services director, said in a statement, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)