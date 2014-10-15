CLEVELAND Oct 15 The second Texas nurse to test
positive for Ebola attended Kent State University and is related
to three employees there, but she did not visit the campus while
she was in Ohio this weekend, the university said on Wednesday.
Kent State President Beverly Warren said in a statement the
woman stayed with her family at their home in Summit County and
did not step foot on the campus.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're asking the patient's
family members to remain off campus for the next 21 days and
self-monitor per CDC protocol," Dr. Angela DeJulius, Kent
State's health services director, said in a statement, referring
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
