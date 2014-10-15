(Adds details on visit)
CLEVELAND Oct 15 The second Texas nurse to test
positive for Ebola attended Kent State University and is related
to three employees there, but she did not visit the campus while
she was in Ohio this weekend, the university said on Wednesday.
The woman, who was identified by her family as Amber Vinson,
29, stayed with her family at their home in Summit County and
did not step foot on the campus, Kent State President Beverly
Warren said in a statement.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're asking the patient's
family members to remain off campus for the next 21 days and
self-monitor per CDC protocol," Dr. Angela DeJulius, Kent
State's health services director, said in a statement, referring
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cleveland officials said Vinson traveled to Cleveland on
Oct. 8 and returned to Dallas on Oct. 13. Cleveland has
activated an emergency communications center out of an abundance
of caution, officials said.
Vinson was in the Akron, Ohio, area to prepare for a wedding
and was visiting her mother, the director of the Cleveland
Department of Public Health, Toinette Parrilla, told a news
conference.
(Reporting by Kim Palmer; Writing by David Bailey; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)