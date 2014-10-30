WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. Ebola czar Ron Klain will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday for meetings with Director Tom Frieden and other officials, a White House official said.

"Mr. Klain has been in daily contact with Dr. Frieden and other CDC officials, but this will be his first opportunity to visit the headquarters of the men and women of the CDC, who have been a critical component of our international and domestic response since the onset of this outbreak," the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)