BRIEF-Dynavax technologies Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Dynavax technologies says had cut workforce by about 40 percent as part of jan. restructuring
WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. Ebola czar Ron Klain will visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday for meetings with Director Tom Frieden and other officials, a White House official said.
"Mr. Klain has been in daily contact with Dr. Frieden and other CDC officials, but this will be his first opportunity to visit the headquarters of the men and women of the CDC, who have been a critical component of our international and domestic response since the onset of this outbreak," the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Dynavax technologies says had cut workforce by about 40 percent as part of jan. restructuring
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
* Nexvet Biopharma -during February and March, initiated strategic changes to organisational structure intended to reduce expenditure