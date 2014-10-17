WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama has asked former White House official Ron Klain to coordinate the U.S. government's response to the Ebola outbreak, an administration official said on Friday.

Klain, a former chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden, will report to homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco and national security adviser Susan Rice, the official said.

"Klain, an attorney, comes to the job with strong management credentials, extensive federal government experience overseeing complex operations and good working relationships with leading members of Congress, as well as senior Obama administration officials, including the president," the official said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)