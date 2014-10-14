(Recasts with hospital saying patient not infected)

By Dave Sherwood

PORTLAND, Maine Oct 14 A patient held for Ebola evaluation at a Portland, Maine, hospital was released on Tuesday after 24 hours of observation and multiple tests showed no sign of infection with the deadly virus, the Maine Medical Center said in a statement.

"As multiple tests conducted by the MMC have proven negative, the patient's health has improved and the 24-hour time period has passed, the patient has been released from the hospital," the hospital said.

It noted that the patient had reported "recent travel from a region of concern" but declined to provide any other details, citing patient confidentiality rules.

The current Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed at least 4,447 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea in West Africa, since it began in March.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. August Valenti, had described the decision to test the Maine Medical Center patient as a precautionary step.

Hospitals across the United States are on high alert as authorities continue to investigate how a nurse in an isolation ward at a hospital in Texas contracted Ebola, the first instance of a person contracting the disease on U.S. soil.

Numerous other Ebola scares in the past week, including one in which passengers at Boston's Logan Airport were removed from an airplane that had arrived from Dubai, have turned out to be false alarms.

Portland hospital officials said health workers there are using a higher level of protective apparel than that recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine hospital's response comes as medical experts, including CDC chief Dr. Thomas Frieden, have acknowledged a need to rethink how highly infectious diseases are handled in the United States. (Editing by Scott Malone, Doina Chiacu and Tom Brown)