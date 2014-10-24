NEW YORK Oct 23 A New York City doctor who worked recently with Ebola patients in West Africa and returned to New York City tested positive for the illness on Thursday, officials said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement at a news conference late on Thursday, hours after the doctor was admitted to a city hospital with symptoms, and taken into isolation.

Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, was tested at Bellevue Hospital, where results indicated he has the disease, the mayor said.

Mindful of public concern about whether Spencer could have infected others, Governor Andrew Cuomo told the news conference at Bellevue that since returning to the United States earlier this month from Guinea, Spencer had been exposed to "very few people." (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Frances Kerry)