BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
NEW YORK Oct 24 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday health officials are retracing all the steps taken by a doctor who is being treated for Ebola at a city hospital.
De Blasio said New Yorkers should not worry and that they should not alter their daily routines. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Idera Pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, March 15 President Donald Trump is working with Republican leaders in the House of Representatives to make changes to their healthcare overhaul plan to ensure it has enough support to be approved by lawmakers, a White House spokesman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.