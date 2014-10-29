BRIEF-Gulf Medical Projects conevenes AGM to discuss FY dividend proposal
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel on Wednesday approved strict, quarantine-like monitoring for all U.S. troops returning from the Ebola relief mission in West Africa, the Pentagon said.
Hagel signed a memo asking top military commanders to develop an implementation plan to place U.S. military personnel returning from Ebola-affected countries into a "21-day controlled monitoring regimen," Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago
March 12 Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Co