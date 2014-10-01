CHICAGO/NEW YORK Oct 1 The first patient to be
diagnosed with Ebola in a U.S. hospital was evaluated initially
and turned away, a critical missed opportunity that could result
in others being exposed to the deadly virus, infectious disease
experts said.
On the patient's first visit to Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital in Dallas last Friday, he walked into the hospital
presenting "non-specific symptoms" and was sent home with a
prescription for antibiotics, Dr. Edward Goodman, an infectious
disease specialist at the hospital, told a news conference on
Tuesday.
On the second visit two days later, the patient, who has not
been identified, arrived by ambulance, potentially putting at
risk the emergency responders who transported the patient that
Sunday. They have been quarantined but so far have tested
negative for the virus.
For months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) has been warning American hospitals that Ebola
was just a plane ride away. The CDC has urged hospital emergency
department staff to ask patients whether they have recently
traveled to Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea, the three countries
hardest hit by the worst Ebola outbreak on record.
At least 3,091 people have died from Ebola since the West
African outbreak was first reported in a remote forest region of
Guinea in March.
It was only on that second visit on Sunday, however, that
the hospital learned that the patient had recently arrived in
the United States from Liberia and admitted him to an isolation
unit.
Dr. Goodman said the hospital is reviewing what they might
have missed on the patient's initial visit. "Our staff is
thoroughly trained on infectious disease protocols. We have been
meeting literally for weeks in anticipation of such an event,"
he said.
In the early stages of infection, Ebola resembles many other
viral illnesses, causing headache, fever, fatigue, muscle pain
and sore throat, which is why health experts stress the need to
ask about travel histories.
The two-day lag "is a critical point," said infectious
disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm of the University of
Minnesota. "It is going to be very important to go back and look
at this and ask basic questions about what happened and could it
have been handled differently" so the patient was not in the
community and at home for two days while he was contagious.
If he appeared to have Ebola-like symptoms, asking about
travel history should have been a tipoff to test for that
disease, Osterholm said.
"Once someone hits a healthcare setting, asking about travel
history should be a standard question today," he said.
CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said in a news conference
that it is possible some people who came in contact with the man
could become infected with Ebola, but it probably would only be
a handful of people, mostly family members.
Osterholm was also struck by the fact that the man was
apparently not a healthcare worker caring for Ebola patients in
West Africa, as were five other patients exposed to the disease
there and were airlifted back to the United States for
treatment.
That raises questions about how the Texas patient contracted
the disease.
"In any kind of emergency you wish things could have gone a
little bit quicker," said Gerald Parker, vice president for
Public Health Preparedness and Response at Texas A&M Health
Science Center, referring to the two-day lag between when the
patient sought treatment and when he was admitted to the
hospital. "But I still give the hospital, state and federal
officials high marks in this regard."
Parker said it is not a surprise to anyone in the public
health community that the United States has a case of Ebola,
"but it underscores that Ebola is a global and national security
issue and that we need to double down on our efforts to help
West Africa get this outbreak under control."
Epidemiologist Ann Rimoin of the University of California
Los Angeles was not overly concerned about the time lag, given
the fact that Ebola can only spread through direct contact with
the bodily fluids of an infected patient.
"Until someone becomes very, very ill they are not very
contagious," said Rimoin, who was flying to the Democratic
Republic of Congo on Wednesday to conduct public health research
there. The hospital "probably suspected typhoid or malaria,
which is far more common."
