Sept 10 A U.S. doctor infected with the Ebola
virus in West Africa has continued to show progress at the
Nebraska Medical Center where he was taken last week, the
hospital said on Wednesday.
Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, who was working as a medical missionary
at a hospital in Liberia when he contracted Ebola, has been
reported to have made progress for several days since his
arrival at the Omaha hospital on Friday.
Sacra is being cared for in a special isolation unit
designed to treat patients with highly infectious diseases and
has been communicating with family through a video link.
"Dr. Sacra's lab values continue to move in the right
direction and doctors treating him in the Biocontainment Unit at
The Nebraska Medical Center are pleased with the way things are
trending," the hospital said in a statement.
Sacra's wife, Debbie Sacra, is expected to speak to
reporters Thursday afternoon along with doctors caring for him.
Sacra, who is from Massachusetts, was working in West Africa on
behalf of the North Carolina-based Christian group SIM USA.
The virus kills about half of those who contract it. The
outbreak has killed at least 2,296 people out of 4,293 cases in
five West African countries, the World Health Organization said
on Tuesday.
Sacra is one of four Ebola patients transported to the
United States for treatment. Doctors have said they are using an
unidentified experimental research drug to treat him.
Three patients have been treated for Ebola at Emory
University Hospital in Atlanta, which has an isolation unit like
one at the Omaha hospital.
An American doctor was admitted to Emory on Tuesday after
being infected with Ebola in Sierra Leone. That doctor has not
been identified and the hospital said on Wednesday it had no
update on his condition.
The two other patients that had been at Emory, U.S.
missionaries Nancy Writebol and Dr. Kent Brantly, recovered and
were released in August.
An experimental drug, ZMapp, was given to Writebol and
Brantly. No more doses of ZMapp are available, and doctors have
said it is not clear whether it helped their recovery.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Colleen Jenkins
in Winston-Salem, North Carolina)