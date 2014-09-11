By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 11 The third American to be
treated for Ebola in the United States is showing "remarkable
improvement" after receiving an infusion of plasma from U.S.
Ebola survivor Dr. Kent Brantly, as well as an undisclosed
experimental drug, his doctors said on Thursday.
Dr. Rick Sacra, 51, who is being treated in a special
biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center
in Omaha, received two doses of plasma from Brantly, which
doctors are calling a convalescent serum, and has been given
nightly doses of an undisclosed experimental drug, Dr. Phil
Smith, one of Sacra's doctors, said in a news briefing.
"I don't know how much of his recovery is due to the drug,
how much is due to the convalescent serum and how much to the
aggressive intravenous fluids," Smith said.
Brantly's blood likely contains protective antibodies that
may help buy Sacra some time while his body tries to fight off
the infection, Smith said. The hospital tried a number of
potential donors, but Brantly's blood type turned out to be a
match for his friend and fellow missionary Sacra.
"It really meant a lot to us that he was willing to give
that donation so soon after his recovery," Debbie Sacra, the
patient's wife, told the briefing. "I spoke to his (Brantly's)
wife. We marveled that they had the same blood," she said.
The worst-ever Ebola outbreak, which has already killed at
least 2,296 people in West Africa, has triggered a scramble to
develop the first drug or vaccine for a deadly disease that was
discovered nearly 40 years ago in the forests of central Africa.
Smith said he has been asked not to disclose the name of the
experimental drug Sacra is receiving because it is still in the
early stages of development and there is no data on whether it
works.
Sacra arrived at the Nebraska hospital from Liberia on
Friday, Sept. 5, and has since shown a "remarkable improvement,"
Dr. Angela Hewlett told the briefing.
Smith said Sacra's first day was "pretty rocky" but he began
improving by the third day of care. His wife, Debbie, said she
is "amazed" at how quickly Sacra has "turned around since he
arrived."
She said Sacra contracted Ebola on Aug. 29 while working at
a hospital in Liberia on behalf of the North Carolina-based
Christian group SIM USA. Sacra had worked in the obstetrics ward
at the ELWA Hospital of SIM in Monrovia.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)