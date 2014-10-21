Oct 21 Ebola patient Ashoka Mukpo, an NBC freelance cameraman, is free of the virus and will leave the Nebraska Medical Center on Wednesday, the hospital said.

Mukpo, who arrived on Oct. 6, contracted the virus while working in West Africa. He is the second patient to be successfully treated for the Ebola virus at the Nebraska Medical Center, the hospital said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler)