(Adds 60 Minutes reporter Lara Logan quarantining herself in
South Africa hotel)
NEW YORK Nov 10 A New York doctor who was
diagnosed with Ebola after working with patients in West Africa
will be released on Tuesday from a hospital where he has been
treated for the disease, the hospital said.
Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, had been held in isolation in
Bellevue Hospital Center since he was diagnosed with Ebola on
Oct. 23, after working with patients in Guinea with Médecins
Sans Frontières.
Spencer will join Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city
officials and Bellevue staff at a news conference on Tuesday
morning, the hospital said. Spencer is expected to make a
statement but not take questions, the hospital said.
Spencer's diagnosis followed trips on the subway to eat out
and go bowling with friends, provoking public alarm about the
possible spread of the virus in the city.
Ebola has killed more than 4,950 people since it broke out
in West Africa earlier this year, according to the World Health
Organization. The bulk of the cases and deaths have come in
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
Spencer is one of a handful of American health workers
exposed to Ebola while working in West Africa, the site of the
worst outbreak of the disease on record.
In North Carolina, health officials said on Monday a
missionary doctor deemed to be at "some risk" for developing the
disease after returning from Liberia had been placed under a
21-day quarantine.
It was the second quarantine for Dr. John Fankhauser, 52, a
family physician from Ventura, California, who officials said
has shown no signs of the virus since arriving in Charlotte,
Christian mission group SIM USA said.
In far northern Maine, a nurse who treated Ebola patients in
West Africa and publicly fought quarantine orders in New Jersey
and Maine after returning to the United States last month
planned to move from her home after her quarantine expired on
Monday, according to local media.
The nurse, Kaci Hickox, and her boyfriend, Ted Wilbur, told
local media they had faced some harrassment since her arrival in
Fort Kent and wanted to move someplace they could live quietly.
Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only through
the bodily fluid of a person who is exhibiting symptoms.
On Sunday, CBS said that 60 Minutes reporter Lara Logan and
her colleagues had quarantined themselves in a hotel in South
Africa after producing a report on an Ebola clinic in Liberia.
