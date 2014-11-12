(Adds President Obama's phone call to Spencer, paragraphs
NEW YORK Nov 11 A New York doctor who has
recovered from Ebola left the hospital on Tuesday and urged
support for U.S. health workers treating patients in West Africa
so they do not face "stigma and threats" when they return home.
The discharge of Dr. Craig Spencer, who worked with Ebola
patients in Guinea and had been held in isolation at Bellevue
Hospital Center since he was diagnosed with the virus on Oct.
23, means no one in the United States is being treated for the
disease.
Looking gaunt but happy, Spencer, 33, high-fived Bellevue
nurses and was hugged by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the
mayor's wife, Chirlane McCray, and a handful of other officials
at a news conference before his release.
"My infection represents a fraction of the more than 13,000
reported cases in West Africa, the center of the outbreak," said
Spencer, a physician from NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia
University Medical Center who worked overseas with Doctors
Without Borders.
"Please join me in turning our attention back to West Africa
and ensuring that medical volunteers and other aid workers do
not face stigma and threats returning home," said Spencer, who
lives in an apartment in Harlem with his fiancée, Morgan Dixon.
The city also released Dixon from a mandatory quarantine at
the apartment on Tuesday.
A handful of U.S. states have imposed mandatory quarantines
on health workers returning from Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, where the outbreak has killed more than 4,900 people so
far this year. The federal government has warned the quarantines
may discourage volunteers.
Spencer's diagnosis followed trips on the subway to eat out
and go bowling with friends, provoking public alarm, which
public health experts said was unfounded, about the possible
spread of the virus.
"It's a very, very good day," de Blasio said. "Dr. Spencer
is Ebola-free and New York City is Ebola-free."
President Barack Obama spoke to Spencer from China by phone
early on Wednesday morning to herald his recovery, the White
House said in a statement.
"The President commended Dr. Spencer for his selflessness
and compassion in fighting this disease on the frontlines in
West Africa," the statement said, adding that he believed the
best way to protect against Ebola at home was to keep fighting
the disease at its source.
In North Carolina, health officials said on Monday that a
missionary, Dr. John Fankhauser, 52, of Ventura, California, was
deemed to be at "some risk" for developing the disease after
returning from Liberia and had been quarantined for 21 days.
There has been only one Ebola death in the United States -
Thomas Eric Duncan, who contracted the disease in his native
Liberia and died during a visit to Dallas.
Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only through
the bodily fluids of a sick person with symptoms.
