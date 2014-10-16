NEW YORK Oct 16 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that hospitals in New York are running Ebola drills and identified eight hospitals that would handle suspected cases of the epidemic.

He said authorities were erring on the side on caution and that the public's "anxiety is higher than the probability" of an Ebola outbreak in New York.

He also said he would not be surprised if a case cropped up, however, in New York state or New York City.

