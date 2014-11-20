BRIEF-VolitionRX announces the formation of Volition America
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
NEW YORK Nov 20 A traveler from Mali was undergoing a test for possible Ebola on Thursday at Bellevue Hospital, the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation said.
"An individual who came to the United States from Mali, a country with limited Ebola transmission, was taken to HHC Bellevue Hospital Center today," city health officials said in a statement.
Due to the patient's symptoms and travel history, the person has been isolated, the statement said. Results of the test were expected later on Thursday. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
* Akorn Inc - CEO Raj Rai's total compensation for 2016 was $7.2 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mkcqHb) Further company coverage:
March 20 Ma Kuang Healthcare Holding Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/aDKp86 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)