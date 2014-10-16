WASHINGTON Oct 16 Texas nurse Nina Pham, infected with Ebola while caring for a patient who later died, will arrive at the U.S. National Institutes of Health outside Washington for treatment later on Thursday, an NIH official said.

"This evening ... we will be admitting to the ... special clinical studies unit at the National Institutes of Health Nina Pham, otherwise known as Nurse No. 1" Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a congressional hearing. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)