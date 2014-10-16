BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Texas nurse Nina Pham, infected with Ebola while caring for a patient who later died, will arrive at the U.S. National Institutes of Health outside Washington for treatment later on Thursday, an NIH official said.
"This evening ... we will be admitting to the ... special clinical studies unit at the National Institutes of Health Nina Pham, otherwise known as Nurse No. 1" Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a congressional hearing. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.
LONDON, March 15 British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1.