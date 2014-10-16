(Updates with NIH announcement, incorporates
WASHINGTON Oct 16 Nina Pham, the first Texas
nurse to be diagnosed with Ebola after treating a Liberian man
at a Dallas hospital, is being moved to the National Institutes
of Health outside Washington, the agency said on Thursday.
Pham, who was being cared for at Texas Health Presbyterian
Hospital, will be transferred to an isolation unit at Bethesda,
Maryland-based NIH on Thursday evening, NIH's Dr. Anthony Fauci
told lawmakers at a congressional hearing on the handling of the
virus in the United States.
"We will be supplying her with state-of-the-art care in our
high-level containment facilities," testified Fauci, director of
the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at
NIH. He later said her condition was thought to be stable.
NIH, located in a suburb of the nation's capital, has one of
four specialized units to handle such biohazard infectious
diseases like Ebola. It has two available such beds, and Pham
will now have one of them, Fauci told lawmakers.
In a statement, NIH said Pham would be admitted later on
Thursday to its Clinical Center's Special Clinical Studies Unit
to be treated by infectious disease and critical care experts.
It gave no other details about Pham or her condition.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital requested the transfer,
NIH said.
The move would be the first known Ebola case to be handled
in Maryland. NIH earlier cared for a patient under observation
for possibly having the virus who was later released.
"NIH is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of NIH
patients, staff, and the public," NIH said in its statement.
The other nurse who contracted Ebola after helping to treat
Liberian national Thomas Eric Duncan at the hospital before he
died Oct. 8 has also been transferred from the Dallas facility.
Amber Vinson was sent on Wednesday night to Atlanta's Emory
University Hospital, which also has a specialized isolation unit
and has handled other Ebola cases from U.S. patients returning
from West Africa.
A Dallas county official earlier on Thursday told MSNBC that
local officials wanted to keep room open Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital in order to handle more possible cases.
