Nov 3 Officials in North Carolina were
monitoring and testing a patient who arrived in the United
States last week from Liberia for Ebola, health authorities said
on Sunday.
"The individual did not have any symptoms upon arrival," the
state's Department of Health and Human Services said in a
statement. It said the person had developed a fever on Nov. 2, a
day after arriving in North Carolina but does not have any
additional symptoms, and also had no known exposure to Ebola in
Liberia.
The patient will be evaluated for possible causes of fever,
including testing for Ebola, the statement said.
