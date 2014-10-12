WASHINGTON Oct 12 U.S. President Barack Obama
wants federal authorities to take additional steps to ensure the
American medical system is prepared to follow correct protocols
in dealing with Ebola following news of an apparent breach in
Dallas, the White House said in a statement Sunday.
Obama was briefed about the diagnosis of a second case of
Ebola in Texas, where a healthcare worker has contracted the
virus after treating a Liberian who died of the disease at a
Dallas hospital last week.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said on Sunday that at some point during
the care of the original patient there was a breach in protocol
which resulted in the infection of the healthcare worker.
Obama said federal authorities should "take immediate
additional steps to ensure hospitals and healthcare providers
nationwide are prepared to follow protocols should they
encounter an Ebola patient."
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Jim Loney and Lisa
Shumaker)