BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. President Barack Obama is holding a meeting with top administration officials handling the federal government response to the Ebola outbreak, the White House said on Thursday.
Obama canceled a political trip to oversee the U.S. response to the crisis.
The White House said Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell, chief of staff Denis McDonough, national security adviser Susan Rice, homeland security adviser Lisa Monaco, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden were present at the meeting. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.
LONDON, March 15 British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1.