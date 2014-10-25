By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 25 President Barack Obama
commended New Yorkers for their calm reaction to the city's
first case of Ebola and told Americans in his weekly address
that the response to domestic cases of the deadly disease needs
to be based on "facts, not fear."
It was the second week in a row that Obama used his address
to speak directly to Americans about the response to Ebola,
which has turned into a political issue in the days leading up
to Nov. 4 congressional elections.
"We have to be guided by the facts, not fear," Obama said.
"Yesterday, New Yorkers showed us the way. They did what
they do every day: jumping on buses, riding the subway, crowding
into elevators, heading into work, gathering in parks," he
said.
Obama praised the fast response by New York City officials
in isolating and treating Dr. Craig Spencer, a humanitarian aid
worker who tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, the fourth
person diagnosed with the virus in the United States.
Early mistakes treating a Liberian man who died of the
disease in Dallas led to two nurses contracting Ebola, raising
anxiety across the country. But Obama emphasized that officials
around the country have since stepped up training and screening
measures, and have the situation under control.
One of the Dallas nurses, Nina Pham, was released from
hospital on Friday after successful treatment for disease, and
the other nurse, Amber Vinson, is also doing well.
"It's important to remember that of the seven Americans
treated so far for Ebola - the five who contracted it in West
Africa, plus the two nurses from Dallas - all seven have
survived," Obama said.
He did not address new 21-day quarantines implemented late
on Friday by New York and New Jersey for medical workers
returning from Ebola hot zones. The administration is discussing
similar measures.
"We have been examining the protocols for protecting our
brave health care workers, and, guided by the science, we'll
continue to work with state and local officials to take the
necessary steps to ensure the safety and health of the American
people," Obama said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)