(Adds comments by New York City mayor)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK Oct 25 Illinois joined New York and
New Jersey in imposing mandatory quarantines for people arriving
with a risk of having contracted Ebola in West Africa, but the
first person isolated under the new rules, a nurse returning
from Sierra Leone, strongly criticized her treatment.
Under a policy introduced on Friday, anyone arriving at John
F. Kennedy International Airport or Newark Liberty International
Airport after having contact with Ebola patients in Liberia,
Sierra Leone or Guinea must submit to a mandatory quarantine for
21 days. Three weeks is the longest documented period for an
Ebola infection to emerge.
Kaci Hickox, a nurse, was placed in quarantine at Newark
after returning on Friday from working with medical charity
Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone.
Hickox, who was transferred from the airport to a hospital
where she was placed in isolation, described a confusing and
upsetting experience at the airport and worried the same
treatment was in store for other American health workers trying
to help combat the epidemic.
"I ... thought of many colleagues who will return home to
America and face the same ordeal," Hickox wrote in an article
published on Saturday by The Dallas Morning. "Will they be made
to feel like criminals and prisoners?"
"I am scared that, like me, they will arrive and see a
frenzy of disorganization, fear and, most frightening,
quarantine," she said in the article, published on the paper's
website. (bit.ly/1w4Vi4J)
The state quarantines were imposed after a New York City
doctor was diagnosed with the disease on Thursday, days after
returning to the city from working with Ebola patients for
Doctors Without Borders in Guinea.
Dr. Craig Spencer, now being treated at Bellevue Hospital
Center in Manhattan and described as in stable condition, was
the fourth person to be diagnosed with the illness in the United
States and the first in the country's largest city.
His case, and the fact he was out and about in the city in
the period before his symptoms emerged, set off renewed worries
in the United States about the spread of the disease, which has
killed thousands of people in West Africa. The concern over
Ebola has become a political issue ahead of Nov. 4 congressional
elections.
ILLINOIS JOINS IN
Illinois will also require a mandatory quarantine of anyone
who has had direct contact with Ebola patients in those
countries, Governor Pat Quinn said in a statement on Friday.
His announcement did not explicitly discuss it, but the new
measure was likely aimed at people arriving at Chicago O'Hare
International Airport.
The airport is one of five U.S. airports where health
screening is in place for passengers whose journeys originated
in the three West African countries that have borne the brunt of
the worst Ebola outbreak on record. Such passengers are now
obliged to route their journeys into the United States through
those five airports.
Quinn's office and local health officials did not respond to
requests for further comment.
Health officials in Virginia, where Washington Dulles
International Airport is located, said the state is reviewing
its quarantine policies. In Georgia, where the
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is located,
officials were not immediately available for comment.
The mandatory quarantines imposed by states exceed current
federal guidelines, although the Obama administration is
discussing similar measures.
President Barack Obama urged Americans on Saturday to be
guided by "facts not fear" as they worry about the spread of
Ebola. "We have been examining the protocols for protecting our
brave healthcare workers, and, guided by the science, we'll
continue to work with state and local officials to take the
necessary steps to ensure the safety and health of the American
people," he said in his weekly radio address.
'MEDICAL EQUIVALENT OF A BATTLE ZONE'
Ebola has killed almost half of more than 10,000 people
diagnosed with the disease -- predominantly in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea -- although the true toll is far higher,
according to the World Health Organization.
The virus is spread through direct contact with bodily
fluids from an infected person. It is not transmitted by people
who are not showing symptoms, but the quarantine measures in New
Jersey, New York and Illinois were prompted in part by the fact
that Spencer traveled around the city between arriving home and
developing symptoms on Thursday, including riding the subway,
taking a cab and going to a bowling alley.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was not consulted
in advance of the new screening rules.
"The state has the right to make its decision, just like the
CDC does, and we're going to work with them," he told reporters
after visiting a sandwich shop where Spencer ate earlier in the
week. The shop was briefly closed on Friday before health
officials allowed it to reopen.
Asked if he thought Dr Spencer had behaved irresponsibly by
going out around town, de Blasio said, "I think that's a really
inappropriate characterization ... Here is a doctor who went
into the medical equivalent of a war zone. This is no different
than a soldier that goes into battle to protect us."
Hickox's account of her treatment echoed concerns of critics
of the mandatory quarantines who say they could discourage
Americans from going to help control the epidemic in West
Africa.
New Jersey's health department said that Hickox, the
quarantined nurse, broke into a fever soon after being
quarantined and was taken to University Hospital in Newark. She
later tested negative for Ebola.
But Hickox disputed that account in her article. She said
her temperature was normal when tested orally at the hospital,
but showed a fever when she was tested using a non-contact
forehead scanner, reflecting the fact she was flustered and
anxious.
Doctors Without Borders also criticized Hickox's treatment,
saying she had been issued an order of quarantine but it was not
clear how long she would be held in isolation, in uncomfortable
conditions in a tent set up outside the main hospital building.
"Doctors Without Borders is very concerned about the
conditions and uncertainty she is facing," the group said in a
statement.
