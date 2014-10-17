CLEVELAND Oct 17 Health officials are monitoring 16 people in Ohio - one of them under quarantine - who had close contact with Ebola-infected Texas nurse Amber Joy Vinson during her weekend trip to that state before she was diagnosed, a state health official said on Friday.

"They are all currently healthy and showing no signs of illness," Dr. Mary DiOrio, epidemiologist for the Ohio Department of Health, told a news conference. (Reporting by Kim Palmer; Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)