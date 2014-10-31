NEW YORK Oct 31 A Maine judge imposed certain
conditions on an American nurse who treated Ebola patients in
Sierra Leone but rejected a bid from state officials for more
restrictive measures, her lawyer told Reuters.
Charles LaVerdiere, chief judge of Maine District Court, on
Thursday had earlier instructed Kaci Hickox to avoid "public
places" like shopping centers and to maintain a three-foot
distance from others at the state's request, hours after she
defied officials and went for a bike ride.
On Friday, however, after a hearing held by telephone,
LaVerdiere said Hickox would only have to continue direct
monitoring, coordinate travel plans with health officials and
report any symptoms, according to her lawyer, Norman Siegel.
"It's a terrific win for Kaci," he said. "It validates what
she's been saying."
