(Adds background on Ebola in paragraphs 3,4)
By Courtney Sherwood
PORTLAND, Ore. Oct 31 An Oregon woman being
monitored for possible Ebola infection has been hospitalized
after registering a high temperature, state health officials
said on Friday.
The woman, who was being monitored after traveling to an
Ebola-affected country, has been placed in isolation and is not
a danger to the public, the Oregon Health Authority said.
The worst outbreak of the disease on record has killed
nearly 5,000 people, all but a handful in the impoverished West
African countries of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
The Oregon isolation comes as a judge rejected Maine's bid
for a quarantine on a nurse who treated victims of the disease
in West Africa but tested negative for it. The judge instead
imposed limited restrictions.
Also on Friday the Pentagon said that civilian U.S. defense
employees returning from Ebola relief work in West Africa must
undergo monitoring to ensure they are free of disease but can
choose between following civil health guidelines or the stricter
military regimen.
(Reporting by Courtney Sherwood in Portland, Oregon; Writing by
Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bill Trott and Eric
Beech)