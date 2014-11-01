NEW YORK Nov 1 The condition of a New York City doctor who is being treated for Ebola after returning from West Africa has improved to "stable" from "serious from stable," hospital officials said on Saturday.

Dr. Craig Spencer remains in isolation at New York City's Bellevue Hospital, where he was admitted on Oct. 23. He had worked with Ebola patients in Guinea.

