BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-K
* Navidea biopharmaceuticals files for non timely 10-k - sec filing
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The Pentagon said on Friday the total number of U.S. forces that could be deployed to West Africa as part of America's response to the Ebola crisis could reach nearly 4,000, a figure well above estimates of about 3,000 previously given.
"We project that there could be nearly 4,000 troops deployed in support of this mission but we are obviously assessing the requirements on a daily basis," said Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary.
"It may not go that high." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Says ordinary shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on March 17, 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nJ2h2K) Further company coverage: