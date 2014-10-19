WASHINGTON Oct 19 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has ordered the creation of a 30-member expeditionary medical support team to provide emergency help in a U.S. domestic Ebola response, a Pentagon spokesman said on Sunday.

The team of five doctors, 20 nurses and five trainers could respond on short notice to help civilian medical professionals, a statement from Rear Admiral John Kirby said. It would not be deployed to West Africa or elsewhere overseas. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jim Loney)