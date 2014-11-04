Nov 3 Even as government officials express
confidence that researchers know the key facts about Ebola, many
questions crucial to preventing an outbreak in the United States
remain unanswered, scientists told a workshop at the National
Academy's Institute of Medicine in Washington on Monday.
Virtually all the unknowns have practical consequences,
participants emphasized, making it foolish and perhaps dangerous
to base policy on weak science.
For instance, virologists believe that Ebola is spread when
people come in contact with the virus-laden bodily fluids of
those who are already sick and then touch their eyes, nose or
mouth, allowing the virus to pass through mucous membranes and
enter the bloodstream.
But penetration through intact skin has not been
definitively ruled out, said hemorrhagic-fever expert Thomas
Ksiarek of the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), who
co-led a session on Ebola's transmission routes.
"Does bleach or hand sanitizer," which people in West Africa
are using to protect themselves from Ebola, "make the skin more
susceptible" to being penetrated by the virus?, Peters wondered.
"It's a question that has to be asked."
Another crucial question is whether the virus can be spread
by people who do not show symptoms. For months public health
officials in the United States and elsewhere have insisted it
cannot.
But the possibility of such "subclinical transmission"
remains very much open, said Dr. Andrew Pavia, chief of
pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah.
Nor do experts know whether the infectious dose of virus
depends on how it enters the body, Pavia said.
Also unknown is whether the time between exposure to Ebola
and the appearance of symptoms depends on which bodily fluids
someone contacted. If it does, then someone exposed through,
say, saliva rather than blood might incubate the virus for
longer than the 21 days officials have repeatedly said is the
outer limit of the incubation period.
That was the longest incubation time during the 1976 Ebola
outbreak, said Dr. C.J. Peters, a field virologist at UTMB. But
"I would guess that 5 percent of people" can transmit the virus
after incubating it for more than three weeks, said Peters,
whose battle against the Ebola outbreak in a monkey colony in
Virginia was recounted in Richard Preston's 1994 book "The Hot
Zone."
Health officials emphasize the importance of taking the
temperature of those exposed to Ebola, since people are not
thought to be infectious until they run a fever of 100.4 F. (38
C). But at what temperature patients start shedding virus is not
definitively known, said Dr. Michael Hodgson, chief medical
officer of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Environmental mysteries also remain. Scientists do not know
whether foam, gas, or liquid decontaminants are most effective
for cleaning surfaces that might harbor Ebola. Nor do they know
whether it can survive in sewers where, said Paul Lemieux of the
National Homeland Security Research Center at the Environmental
Protection Agency, rats "might pick it up."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)