Oct 15 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention Director Dr. Thomas Frieden said on Wednesday he
believes the risk to the passengers who shared a Frontier
Airlines flight on Monday with a Dallas healthcare worker
infected with Ebola are "very low."
Frieden said in a conference call that the nurse had
traveled to Ohio before it was known that another nurse at the
hospital has become ill with Ebola.
Frieden said the healthcare worker, who was diagnosed with
Ebola on Tuesday, had been monitoring herself for symptoms of
Ebola and failed to report the fact that her temperature had
risen slightly to 99.5 degrees before she departed for Dallas.
Because of that, she "should not have been allowed" to
travel on a commercial airline, he said. Even so, Frieden said
he believes the risk to passengers is low because she did not
vomit on the flight and she was not bleeding.
"We're putting into place extra margins of safety and that
is why we are contacting anyone who was on that flight," he
said.
