WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he expects the federal Centers for Disease Control will propose tougher Ebola screening requirements this week at U.S. airports.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, in a statement after he spoke with CDC Director Thomas Frieden, said the new measures could include screening passengers for fever when arriving from the worst-stricken countries in West Africa. (Editing by Sandra Maler)