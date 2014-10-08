WASHINGTON Oct 8 The United States will begin screening passengers arriving at U.S. airports from West Africa for fever starting this weekend, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, in the hope of avoiding an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the United States.

In the screening, authorities will use a non-invasive device to take the temperature of passengers and ask them to fill out a questionnaire created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asking for detailed information about their activities in West Africa, said a U.S. government official familiar with the plans.

