WASHINGTON Oct 9 U.S. Republican Senator James
Inhofe has not yet agreed to release additional Defense
Department funds for a military mission to fight Ebola in West
Africa, his spokeswoman said on Thursday, citing concerns over
protecting military staff and the mission's long-term future.
Approval by Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed
Services committee, is the final sign-off needed for an increase
in Pentagon Ebola funds to $750 million.
Two key House of Representatives lawmakers earlier on
Thursday agreed to that amount after releasing only $50 million
last week. The Obama administration had requested a shift of $1
billion from a war operations budget to the Ebola mission.
Inhofe spokeswoman Donelle Harder said that the Oklahoma
Republican was still seeking information on the planned medical
protocols to shield military personnel from virus exposure, as
well as the mission's future once the $750 million runs out in
about six months. She added that he hopes to have enough
information to decide on the additional funds by Friday.
