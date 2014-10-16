BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday he worries that a spread of the Ebola virus more widely in Africa could pose a long-term threat to America's healthcare system.
"One of the things I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our health system and the healthcare we give for a long time to come," CDC Director Dr. Thomas Frieden told a congressional hearing.
(Reporting by Will Dunham)
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.
LONDON, March 15 British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1.