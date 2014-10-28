UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama will make a statement about the Ebola outbreak response on the South Lawn of the White House at 2:55 p.m. ET (1855 GMT) on Tuesday, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders