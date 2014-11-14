(Adds hospital evaluating patient in Sierra Leone)
WASHINGTON Nov 13 A surgeon infected with Ebola
in Sierra Leone will be flown to the University of Nebraska
Medical Center for treatment, "CBS Evening News" reported on
Thursday.
The surgeon was born in Sierra Leone but is a U.S. resident,
CBS reported.
University of Nebraska Medical Center officials declined to
confirm the report but said in a statement that a patient who
contracted the disease in Sierra Leone was being evaluated for
possible treatment at the hospital.
"He will be evaluated by the medical crew on the Phoenix Air
jet upon their arrival in Sierra Leone," the hospital said. "The
members of the crew will determine whether the patient is stable
enough for transport - if he is, he would arrive in Omaha
sometime Saturday afternoon."
The medical center said staff there had been in a "state of
readiness" to treat Ebola patients since a visit by the U.S.
State Department in early August.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter
Cooney)