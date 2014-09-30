AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 30 The patient at a Dallas hospital who tested positive for Ebola is an adult who developed symptoms days after returning to Texas from West Africa, the Texas Department of Health Services said in a news release on Tuesday.

The patient, who has not been identified, is being treated in an isolation unit at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, it said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Marice Richter; Editing by Sandra Maler)