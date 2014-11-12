Nov 11 The family of the first patient diagnosed
with Ebola in the United States and the only person to die of
the disease in the country has reached a resolution with the
Dallas hospital that treated him, local media reported on
Tuesday.
Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian native, died at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital on Oct. 8. His family are set to announce
details of the agreement on Wednesday morning, according to
Dallas television station WFAA citing a statement from the law
offices of Miller Weisbrod.
Reuters could not independently verify the report. The law
firm was not immediately available for comment. The hospital
also did not return requests for information.
Duncan's death prompted questions about his care. He
initially sought treatment two days before being admitted, but
was sent home with antibiotics. Ebola experts later questioned
the experimental drug he was given.
Two nurses who treated Duncan were infected but ultimately
recovered from the disease.
The Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed over 4,900
people this year, although there are no current cases in the
United States. Medical experts say Ebola can be transmitted only
through the bodily fluids of a sick person with symptoms.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Catherine Evans)