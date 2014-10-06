WASHINGTON Oct 6 The Obama administration is not considering a ban on travelers from countries most affected by the deadly Ebola virus outbreak, the White House said on Monday.

"A travel ban is not something that we're currently considering," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing.

"We feel good about the measures that are already in place," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)