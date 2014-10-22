By Bill Berkrot
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. health officials imposed
fresh constraints on Wednesday on people entering the country
from three countries at the center of West Africa's Ebola
epidemic, mandating that they report their temperature daily and
stay in touch with health authorities.
The move announced by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) marked the latest precautions put in place
by the U.S. government to stop the spread of the virus, but
stopped short of a ban on travelers from Liberia, Sierra Leone
and Guinea as demanded by some lawmakers.
The CDC said that, beginning on Monday, travelers from those
countries will be directed to check in with health officials
every day and report their temperatures and any Ebola symptoms
for 21 days, the period of incubation for the virus.
The travelers will be required to provide emails, phone
numbers and addresses for themselves and for a friend or
relative in the United States covering the 21 days, and the
information will be shared with local health authorities.
The travelers also will be required to coordinate with local
public health officials if they intend to travel within the
United States. If a traveler does not report in, local health
officials will take immediate steps to find the person.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden told reporters the active
monitoring program will remain in place until the outbreak in
West Africa is over. The U.N. World Health Organization's latest
figures on Wednesday showed at least 4,877 people out of 9,936
cases have died in the outbreak, the worst on record.
"These new measures I'm announcing today will give
additional levels of safety so that people who develop symptoms
of Ebola are isolated early in the course of their illness,"
Frieden said. "That will reduce the chance that Ebola will
spread from an ill person through close contact and to
healthcare workers."
The move builds upon enhanced screening of passengers from
the three countries at major U.S. airports for international
travel. Beginning Wednesday, travelers from Liberia, Sierra
Leone or Guinea were being funneled through one of five major
U.S. airports conducting increased screening for the virus.
There are no direct commercial flights to the United States
from those countries, but officials say about 150 travelers a
day arrive in the United States on trips that originated there.
Six states account for nearly 70 percent of all travelers
entering the United States from the affected countries: New
York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Georgia.
Officials said the new monitoring will begin in those states
first and will be expanded to other states.
The CDC said the active monitoring program affects anyone
coming back from the region, including CDC employees and
journalists. The agency said all affected travelers when they
enter one of the five airports will receive a care kit that
contains a tracking log, a pictorial description of symptoms, a
thermometer, instructions on how to monitor their temperature
and information on what to do if they experience symptoms.
Three Ebola cases have been diagnosed in the United States:
Thomas Eric Duncan, a Liberian who fell ill after flying to the
United States in September, and two nurses who treated him at
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Duncan died on
Oct. 8, while the two nurses are being treated at other
hospitals.
NEW U.S. EBOLA 'CZAR'
In other developments, Ron Klain, the lawyer appointed by
the White House to coordinate the country's response to the
outbreak got to work on Wednesday. President Barack Obama was
due to meet with Klain later in the day.
Leading drugmakers also gave details of a plan to work
together to accelerate the development of an Ebola vaccine, with
the aim of producing millions of doses for use next year.
The World Health Organization said it hopes tens of
thousands of people in Africa, including front-line healthcare
workers, can start receiving vaccines beginning in January.
U.S. company Johnson & Johnson said it aims to
produce at least 1 million doses of its two-step vaccine next
year and has already discussed collaboration with Britain's
GlaxoSmithKline, which is working on a rival vaccine.
Human testing of a second "investigational" Ebola vaccine is
under way at the U.S. National Institutes of Health's Clinical
Center in Maryland, the NIH said on Wednesday. Testing on a
first possible vaccine began last month, and initial data was
expected by the end of the year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIH's National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the need for a vaccine
against Ebola is urgent and this vaccine, called VSV-ZEBOV, is
promising.
It was developed at the Public Health Agency of Canada's
National Microbiology Laboratory and licensed to NewLink
Genetics Corp through its wholly owned subsidiary
BioProtection Systems, both based in Ames, Iowa, the NIH said.
NBC freelance cameraman Ashoka Mukpo, an American who
contracted Ebola while working in West Africa, is free of the
virus and was discharged on Wednesday from a special unit at
Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, the hospital said.
"After enduring weeks where it was unclear whether I would
survive, I'm walking out of the hospital on my own power, free
from Ebola," Mukpo said in a statement.
"I feel profoundly blessed to be alive, and in the same
breath aware of the global inequalities that allowed me to be
flown to an American hospital when so many Liberians die alone
with minimal care," Mukpo added.
