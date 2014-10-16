BRIEF-RTI Surgical,Krensavage Partners reach settlement agreement
* rti Surgical, Inc. and Krensavage Partners, LP reach settlement agreement
WASHINGTON Oct 16 A senior official of the Texas hospital system that treated a Liberian national with Ebola said on Thursday "we made mistakes" in diagnosing the man who later died and in giving inaccurate information to the public, adding that he was "deeply sorry."
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer and senior vice president of Texas Health Resources, also said there was no actual Ebola training for staff before that first patient admitted. Varga made his comments at a congressional hearing on Ebola cases in the United States. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, March 15 A large group of conservative U.S. lawmakers are close to approving proposed healthcare legislation, their leader said on Wednesday, after they were told to be hopeful that some changes they sought in the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled would be made in the bill.
LONDON, March 15 British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April 1.