WASHINGTON Oct 16 A senior official of the Texas hospital system that treated a Liberian national with Ebola said on Thursday "we made mistakes" in diagnosing the man who later died and in giving inaccurate information to the public, adding that he was "deeply sorry."

Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer and senior vice president of Texas Health Resources, also said there was no actual Ebola training for staff before that first patient admitted. Varga made his comments at a congressional hearing on Ebola cases in the United States. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Susan Heavey)