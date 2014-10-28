UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON Oct 28 President Barack Obama is set to deliver remarks about the fight against Ebola on Wednesday at an event with doctors and nurses who are volunteering in West Africa, and after meeting with his top health and national security advisers about the issue.
The White House said Obama would give the speech in the White House East Room at 3:40 p.m. EDT (1940 GMT). (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders