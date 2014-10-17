WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama is willing to "keep an open mind" about imposing a travel ban as part of U.S. efforts to fight Ebola, but it is not a measure currently being considered, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

"At this point if our core priority is protecting the American public, then we're not going to put in place a travel ban," Earnest said, because it would give people seeking to travel to the United States "an incentive to be not candid, or honest even, about their travel history." (Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)